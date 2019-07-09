A man flying to Las Vegas out of Idaho Falls Regional Airport had a loaded pistol in his carry-on bag on Friday.
The Transportation Security Administration said in a news release that a TSA officer at the airport discovered a loaded Taurus 9 mm G2C semi-automatic handgun in the man's carry-on bag. The firearm was loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.
When the TSA officer saw the image of the firearm on the X-ray screen, airport law enforcement was notified and responded to the security checkpoint. The traveler was interviewed and the weapon was confiscated. The incident was referred to the Bonneville County prosecutor’s office for review.
The recommended civil penalty for trying to bring a firearm on a commercial flight starts at $2,000 and can go up to the statutory maximum of $13,333 per violation, the release said. Factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount include whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. TSA evaluates each incident on a case-by-case basis.
"Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage," the release said. "Ammunition and firearm parts, including firearm frames, receivers, clips and magazines are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage."