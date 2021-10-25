An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Friday after she admitted to sending multiple messages to a man saying she would kill him.
The victim already had a civil protection order in place between himself and Sarah Fullmer, 45. The protection order also covered his daughter. Fullmer reportedly told the victim she would show up at his daughter's school and pick her up, in violation of that order.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the first call came from a restricted number Wednesday, in which Fullmer said she would kill the victimif he did not let the child go with her. Similar calls happened on Thursday and Friday.
The protection order was put in place on Sept. 20 and is effective until April 4. The order states she is prevented from threatening the victim or his daughter via telecommunication lines. She was also forbidden from coming within 900 feet of their home or the girl's school.
One of the calls was made from a local car dealership. Idaho Falls Police Department officers found security footage of Fullmer in the dealership at the time of the call, and is seen using a telephone. The manager confirmed Fullmer had been in the dealership.
Fullmer has also reportedly been accused of violating the protection order on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13. When questioned by police, she reportedly admitted to calling the victim and threatening to kill him.
Fullmer was charged with first-degree stalking, punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in Bonneville County Court.