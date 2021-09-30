Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Sunday after she reportedly drew a knife during an argument with neighbors.
According to three witnesses who were present Pamela Byrd, 37, told them "someone is going to die."
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer responded to the apartment building and saw Byrd holding the knife. The officer was able to disarm Byrd from behind. The officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that Byrd appeared to be taking a stance to attack one of the witnesses.
The victim said she had gone outside to take out her trash when she overheard Byrd yelling at other residents at the apartment complex. The victim said she yelled to Byrd to go back into her apartment, and that Byrd responded by drawing the knife and approaching her.
Two other witnesses gave statements describing the same events to police. The affidavit indicates Byrd may have been intoxicated during the confrontation.
Byrd was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in Bonneville County Court.