An Idaho Falls woman is facing a felony charge after reportedly she spat in the face of an Idaho Falls Police Department officer.
According to the officer’s report, a neighbor reported finding a 2-year-old child screaming at her mother to wake up. Shakeyra Kohler, 27, was passed out in the front seat of her car.
Police called Child Protective Services to take custody of the child. When Kohler realized her daughter was being removed from her custody and that she was being arrested, she began resisting and yelling at the officer before spitting on him. The police report states she also began hitting her head on a police car window and against the pavement and that she broke an officer’s body camera.
The woman who called police took the child inside until officers arrived. According to the police report, both car doors were open and the child was on top of her mother trying to wake her. The caller said she originally thought the screams were a cat, but that she went outside to check after 20 minutes. The report states the child was dirty but unharmed.
When police arrived they were able to awaken Kohler. She was confused and gave inconsistent answers on how many kids she had, first saying she had two children, then four. Officers eventually determined the only child in her care was the two-year-old.
The officers told Kohler her daughter was being taken care of by another person. According to the report, Kohler told the officer “to not put her in the old lady’s house.”
“She did not seem overly concerned that a stranger had come in the middle of the night and removed (her daughter) from her custody,” the officer wrote.
Kohler told police she had taken medication. Police also found tubes in her purse with an unknown residue.
Kohler was charged with assault or battery on certain personnel, punishable with up to five years in prison. She was also charged with misdemeanor injury of a child, punishable with up to a year in jail. Her bond was set at $30,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.