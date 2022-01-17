An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Sunday after a 90-minute standoff in which she barricaded herself in her home.
The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to the home after a juvenile called 911 and reported Evonne Ramsey, 53, had pointed a gun at them.
”The juvenile reported that the woman had retrieved the handgun, pulled the slide back, pointed it at the juvenile and stated, ‘This is how it ends,’” a police department news release said. “The juvenile was able to get away and call 911.”
Police arrived and removed the victim and one other resident from the home, the release said. As they did so, Ramsey reportedly approached the officers while holding the gun to her own head.
Officers attempted to speak with Ramsey. She reportedly refused to talk to them and reportedly made multiple threats to shoot the officers and herself.
The officers backed away from the residence in hopes of deescalating the situation as Ramsey barricaded herself inside. Traffic on the road was blocked and neighboring residents were informed of the situation.
The IFPD SWAT team was called to the scene as officers contacted Ramsey by phone. She reportedly again threatened to shoot any officers who approached her. Shortly after making the threat, police heard gunshots inside the residence. The news release states no officers fired their weapons at any point during the incident.
An armored vehicle was brought in onto Ramsey’s yard. She reportedly exited the residence and yelled at officers before surrendering and was taken into custody.
Police located Ramsey’s gun inside the residence and confirmed it had been fired twice. One of the shots went through the front door in the direction of three officers on scene.
Ramsey was arrested. Police are recommending she be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, aggravated assault by means likely to produce great bodily harm, unlawful discharge of a weapon and resisting arrest. Charges have not been filed against her as of Monday.