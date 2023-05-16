An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Thursday after she reportedly pointed a gun at a man during an argument.
Idaho Falls police were called to the scene on South Water Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. The 911 caller told dispatch several people had restrained Kathleen Hunter-Adams, 38, and disarmed her.
The probable cause affidavit states Hunter-Adams and the victim got into a confrontation on the sidewalk. The affidavit does not state what the argument was about.
Hunter-Adams reportedly told the victim she was “packing.” The victim asked her if she meant she had a gun, and she drew a handgun from her purse.
The victim and a witness told police Hunter-Adams pointed the gun at the victim and began walking toward him. Both the victim and the witness said they thought Hunter-Adams was going to shoot them. They reportedly tackled her to the ground and wrestled the gun out of her hand.
The responding officer wrote in his report that he could smell alcohol on Hunter-Adams and that her speech was slurred. She told the officer she had three beers before the incident.
Hunter-Adams was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. Her bond was set at $30,000 and a no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 26 in Bonneville County Court.
