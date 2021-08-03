An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly attacked a man and punched him multiple times.
Sonia Montgomery, 45, was arrested Saturday after an Idaho Falls Police Department officer spoke to the victim.
The victim said Montgomery had been texting him all day while he was at work and that she was angry at him. He said that when he arrived home around 8:30 p.m., Montgomery reportedly began hitting him.
Montgomery reportedly punched the victim and scratched him until a friend intervened, according to the affidavit. She reportedly kicked the friend in the face during the confrontation. The affidavit states the friend punched Montgomery in self-defense.
Police observed multiple injuries on the victim, including a cut on his lip and blood coming from his nose.
The responding officer wrote in the affidavit that they attempted to interview Montgomery but that she shouted over them and would not answer questions.
Montgomery was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. She was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 pm. Aug. 18 in Bonneville County Court.