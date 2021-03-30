An Idaho Falls woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after she reportedly attacked a man with bear spray.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a local trucking company at 3 a.m. after a caller reported a woman later identified as Crystal Renay Allery was throwing rocks at an unspecified vehicle.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim, half-naked without shoes and screaming in pain, according to the affidavit. The report states it was 19 degrees outside.
The victim said Allery had attacked him with an 8 ounce can of bear spray while he was sleeping in her semi-truck. He said she was intoxicated and angry that he would not let her drive.
The affidavit states the victim “was covered from the crown of his head to below his shoulders in an orange oily substance.”
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Allery admitted to using the spray on the victim, telling deputies she was acting in self-defense. She said the victim had attempted to choke her.
The deputy wrote in the affidavit that he did not see any marks on Allery’s neck or other indications that she had been attacked.
According to BearWise, an organization that provides bear safety tips, bear spray has a higher concentration of capsaicinoid, the active ingredient in pepper spray. Bear spray canisters also release much larger quantities of spray than standard pepper spray.
“Treat bear spray exactly as you would a loaded handgun,” BearWise’s website states. “Bear spray in your face causes involuntary eye closure and pain for up to 45 minutes. At very close range, the pressure can cause permanent eye damage.”
Allery was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 13 in Bonneville District Court.