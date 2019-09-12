An Idaho Falls woman was arrested after she admitted to beating, choking and biting her 2-year-old child.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Heather Hillock, 28, took the boy to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center sometime before 5 a.m. Monday. The victim had multiple bruises on his face, chest, arms, legs and buttocks, as well as cuts on his face. He had bite marks on his arm and chest.
A witness told law enforcement she saw Hillock beating the child in her car and that the witness had to perform CPR when the child was unresponsive.
Hillock originally said she caused the bruises on the victim's legs and buttocks when she spanked him, but denied causing the others. She said her son was injured after he threw himself against a dresser and fell down the stairs to get attention.
Hillock said the scrapes on the victim's face happened around 3 a.m. when he threw himself down concrete steps. She later admitted to biting him, telling police the victim had bitten her and she was trying to make him stop.
Hillock said she tried to take the victim to the witness' workplace, but went to the hospital when the victim started making "funny noises," contradicting the witness' explanation of how she had to perform CPR. The witness had a cup that belonged to the child at her workplace, indicating Hillock had been there.
Police contacted Child Protective Services. Due to the victim's injuries and the condition of Hillock's home, the victim and another child were removed from her custody.
In a follow-up interview, Hillock admitted she had been to the witness' workplace. She said the victim was being "disrespectful" and that she held her hand over his mouth and nose so he couldn't breathe.
Hillock was charged with felony injury to a child, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. Her bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 24 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.