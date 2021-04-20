An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Friday after she reportedly drew a gun and chased another driver at high speeds.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy saw a car driven by Kyla Brook Rushin, 23, following another car on Sunnyside Road at around 11:03 p.m. The cars were reportedly moving at 98 mph in an area with a speed limit of 40 mph.
The deputy pursued the two vehicles with his emergency lights on. The drivers slowed down and pulled over on Rich Lane for the deputy.
The affidavit states the driver in the front car was visibly scared while speaking to the deputy. The driver said he had thrown a piece of cheese out his window while driving that hit Rushin's car. The victim said Rushin began pursuing him, and that she had pulled a gun and pointed it at him.
The victim told the deputy he hit the gas to get away from Rushin, fearing that she would shoot him. A passenger in his car who was interviewed separately said she also saw Rushin draw a gun.
Rushin confirmed to the deputy that the chase started when the victim threw cheese onto her car. She said she wanted them to clean it off. She admitted she had a gun with her, but said it had been in her purse and that she had not drawn it.
The deputy asked for the gun and noted in the affidavit that it fit the description given by the victim and his passenger.
Rushin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. She was released from jail Monday after posting a $35,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 30 in Bonneville District Court.