An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Jan. 5 after she reportedly threatened a man with a knife.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called after the victim said Erica Dawn Olson, 34, pulled the pocket knife on him.
The victim said Olson had not been taking her unspecified medication and was "freaking out."
While police were speaking to the victim, Olson reportedly exited the residence and yelled at the officers to keep the victim away from her. The affidavit states she reached for the knife, but did not draw it, and was told by police not to take out the knife.
Olson admitted to threatening the victim with the knife and accused him of major crimes. Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the department was looking into her allegations, but that at least one of them did not appear to be credible.
The victim said he was afraid Olson was going to kill him, and that she had tried to kill him once before.
Olson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. Her bond was set at $1,000 and a no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in Bonneville District Court.