An Idaho Falls woman was arrested on April 11 after she reportedly fired a gun during a confrontation over child custody.
Addonna Shayliee Olivas, 21, reportedly went to the victim's house armed after her boyfriend, Cody Benjamin, had gone there to talk to his children's aunt about custody.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Olivas was at the residence sometime before 5 p.m. Olivas attempted to enter the residence of the victim, a man who shared the apartment with the aunt.
The court records state the victim prevented Olivas from entering the apartment. A man who was with Olivas then attempted to enter the residence and began fighting with the victim.
The victim told police Olivas pointed a gun at him during the confrontation. He said Olivas fired the gun, then drove away. The victim showed an Idaho Falls Police Department officer an injury he believed was a graze wound, though the officer concluded it was more likely to be a scratch from a fingernail.
Law enforcement located and arrested Olivas. She admitted to shooting during the confrontation, though she said she fired in the air and she was scared of the victim.
The confrontation stemmed from concerns about whether Benjamin could be around his children after he had lost custody rights. Benjamin had been charged with child abuse eight days before the incident after officers found him asleep in his car with the kids in the backseat.
Benjamin admitted to driving around while high on meth while the kids were in the car, and that he stopped to take a nap. Benjamin was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence as well as multiple counts of misdemeanor child abuse. According to the affidavit, the victim told police Benjamin hit an infant child while attempting to punch the child's aunt.
Olivas was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, punishable with up to five years in prison. Her bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between her and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Bonneville County Courthouse.