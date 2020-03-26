An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Sunday after she reportedly stabbed her caretaker in the hand with a broken fork.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Journi Smith, 19, was threatening to harm herself when the victim attempted to take the fork away. Smith admitted to an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she intentionally stabbed the victim.
The cuts were deep enough to draw blood. The victim's hand was bandaged by Idaho Falls Fire Department Emergency Medical Services. She said she did not want to be taken to a hospital for treatment.
Another woman at the residence attempted to intervene during the altercation. Smith reportedly struck the second woman in the face.
The incident is not the first time Smith has been arrested after becoming violent with a caretaker. In January 2019, Smith stabbed a caretaker with a butter knife, drawing blood. Smith was attempting to use the knife to kill a neighbor's cat. She was charged with felony battery, later reduced to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement.
In November 2018, Smith was arrested after the stabbed her grandfather with a pocket knife. That incident was also charged as felony battery and was also reduced to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement.
Smith has been charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Her bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 1 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.