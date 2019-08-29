An Idaho Falls woman was arrested after she reportedly swung a metal baseball bat at her roommate Tuesday, narrowly missing.
Both the victim and a witness said Angela June Marsh, 54, came out of the house with the bat yelling about missing cigarettes. The victim said she attempted to enter the house to avoid Marsh. Both she and the witness said Marsh swung the bat at her, missing and hitting a metal stair rail.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers had been to the house earlier that day after the victim reportedly attacked Marsh, who had a small cut on her lip. Marsh began carrying the bat around after the officers left, telling the victim it was for "protection."
Marsh confirmed to police she had the baseball bat but denied swinging it at the victim. An officer examined the bat, finding a dent matching the metal rail by the stairs.
The officer placed Marsh in handcuffs, who demanded the victim also be charged for hitting her. The officer cited the victim, 56-year-old Susan Estenson, for misdemeanor battery.
Marsh was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. Her bail was set at $10,000. A no-contact order was issued between Marsh and Estenson.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.