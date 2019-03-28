An Idaho Falls woman was charged with domestic battery after she admitted to attacking a man by throwing a cactus at him.
Carol Bennett, 30, also said she pushed and slapped the victim, but said his injuries were unintentional.
When a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded on March 10, the victim answered the door while holding a bloody rag to the left side of his face. The victim said Bennett had been drinking and upset with him. He said Bennett punched him and he pushed her away in defense. The victim said Bennett then threw the potted cactus at him, hitting his head.
Bennett told police she had asked the victim to leave her alone, that he ignored her request and followed her into the bathroom. She said this prompted her to throw the cactus at him.
Bennett said she tried to call 911 to get the victim help, but that he refused and told her to cancel the call. She said the victim had assaulted her by grabbing her throat and headbutting her.
The deputy reported a deep cut on the victim’s head and a shallow cut on his cheek. The deputy reported the victim would need stitches for the deeper cut.
The deputy also observed scratches on Bennett’s neck, but she said they were caused by her scratching her neck, not by the victim.
Bennett was charged with domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.
A no-contact order was issued between Bennett and the victim. The victim has requested the court dismiss the order.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 9 in Bonneville County Courthouse. A hearing for the no-contact order is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 10.