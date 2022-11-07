An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Sunday after she reportedly hit a man with cerebral palsy multiple times.
Idaho Falls Police responded to the home in the morning to find Raven Saunders, yelling from inside. The responding officer wrote that the victim answered the door. He reportedly had multiple visible injuries on his face, including bruises and a cut on his nose.
The victim told police the two had been discussing their housing situation that day. He said an hour before police arrived, Saunders attacked him as he was sitting on the couch and punched him in the face.
Saunders said the victim was the one who attacked her. She said she had refused to leave the residence and that the victim attacked her on the stairs. She told the officer she hit the victim in self-defense, causing his injuries.
The officer did not observe any injuries on Saunders when interviewing her.
Cerebral palsy, according to the Center for Disease Control, is a motor disability, "that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture."
Symptoms can vary between individuals, with some being unable to walk or needing help to move, while others are able to move on their own. The affidavit states the victim appeared to struggle to walk.
When Saunders was told she was under arrest, she reportedly tried to pull away and struggled with officers, who restrained her before handcuffing her.
Saunders was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. She was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
A no-contact order was issued between Saunders and the victim, and her bond was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 18 in Bonneville County Court.
