Raven Saunders

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Sunday after she reportedly hit a man with cerebral palsy multiple times. 

Idaho Falls Police responded to the home in the morning to find Raven Saunders, yelling from inside. The responding officer wrote that the victim answered the door. He reportedly had multiple visible injuries on his face, including bruises and a cut on his nose. 


