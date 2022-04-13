An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly crashed her car into a man’s car in a store parking lot Sunday.
When Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene, a witness pointed to Alana Davidson, 27, who police heard saying, “What did I do? Why did I do that? What was I driving?”
Davidson told police she went to the store to talk to the man after he had ignored her for several months, according to the probable cause affidavit. When an officer asked if she had hit the man’s car on purpose, she said “Probably.”
Security footage showed Davidson crashed into the victim’s car while it was parked with the victim seated inside with his dog. The victim suffered a bloody injury above his left eye from the crash. Two witnesses helped both the victim and Davidson from their cars. The victim told the witnesses to keep Davidson away from him.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. He reportedly asked that Davidson not be charged for the crash.
Davidson also was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The affidavit states she was heard saying she did not want to hurt the victim, only to destroy his car.
Davidson was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 22 in Bonneville County Court.