An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Dec. 17 after an investigation found her responsible for a hit and run from Halloween.
Court records state Kelcei Llamas, 27, hit the victim who was walking near the intersection of North Ammon Road and East Ruby Circle. The victim and a witness both described the car that hit her as a brown SUV with a missing driver's side headlight. The victim suffered a broken upper arm from the crash.
Deputies identified the car as a Chevrolet Tahoe via security footage. Pictures of the car were released, and a caller identified it as belonging to Llamas.
Deputies went to Llamas' residence and saw the car parked outside with damage consistent with a recent crash. Llamas told deputies she was not driving on Halloween night.
The sheriff's office had reportedly stopped the same car in August and arrested the driver, Fernando Llamas. The deputy who performed the arrest said the car did not show signs of damage from a crash at the time.
A deputy obtained a search warrant for Kelcei Llamas' cellular data and found she had been on North Ammon Road around the time of the crash. They also learned that she had been on a video call on her phone with Fernando Llamas, who was still in jail, and that the jail had a recording of the call.
During the video call, which began two minutes before deputies were dispatched to the scene, Kelcei Llamas is seen driving while on the phone. A crash is heard and she reportedly said, "There was somebody on the side on a bike and I almost hit them because I didn't see them."
When shown the video on Dec. 17, Llamas told the deputies she remembered the call, but did not think it happened on Halloween.
Llamas was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, punishable with up to five years in prison. She was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Bonneville County Court.