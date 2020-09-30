An Idaho Falls woman was arrested early Monday morning after she reportedly choked, bit and hit a woman.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Chelsie Dawn Johnson, 28, attacked the victim around 12:30 a.m. The victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer she had blacked out when Johnson hit her in the head.
Officers observed bite marks on the victim's neck that had broken her skin. The victim said her children came downstairs when she started screaming for help. She told the oldest child to take the younger ones and leave the apartment.
A neighbor told police he had heard the victim screaming and went over to break the two up. Several others in the complex reported they were woken up by the screaming.
Johnson refused to speak to officers and would not allow them to photograph her knuckles. The affidavit states an officer saw the knuckles on her right hand were bleeding.
After officers placed Johnson in a patrol car, she started hitting her head on the window. Emergency Medical Services checked her after she said officers had injured her back while detaining her.
Johnson was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. She was also charged with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.
Johnson was released from jail after posting a $40,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.