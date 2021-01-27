An Idaho Falls woman who reportedly totaled a stolen car while fleeing from Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies in September has been arrested.
Esperanza Mia Muniz, 28, admitted the car was stolen when questioned by deputies, and said she fled because there was marijuana in the car. A case was filed against her in September, but she did not appear in court until Monday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Idaho Falls Police Department put out a notice of the stolen red 2013 Ford Mustang on Aug. 3.
A Jefferson County deputy spotted the car, confirmed by its license plate.
A second deputy later found the car a second time in Bonneville County and attempted to pull it over. According to the affidavit, the driver, later identified as Muniz, appeared at first to be pulling over before continuing to speed down U.S. Highway 26. Muniz was reportedly driving at 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.
In the ensuing chase, Muniz reportedly led the deputy through several turns on and off the highway, ignoring lights and stop signs along the way. She originally drove through Jefferson County and led the deputy into Madison County.
The driver went off the road at the intersection of from 600 East onto 8200 South, crashing into a canal. A man exited the car and surrendered to police. He identified Muniz as the driver and said she had exited the vehicle.
More law enforcement arrived to search for Muniz. She was found in the canal, not far from the car.
Muniz and the passenger declined offers to be taken to a hospital. The passenger said he told Muniz to pull over, and that she responded by saying she believes she could "lose them."
Muniz said she was scared because of the marijuana in her car. She added that she had received a warning via text that the car's owner had reported it stolen.
Muniz said she had left a note for the car's owner saying she was "borrowing" it.
The deputy contacted the victim, who denied giving Muniz permission to borrow the car. The Mustang was reportedly heavily damaged in the crash, a fact, the deputy wrote, upset the victim.
Muniz and the passenger were both released due to restrictions on jail population during the coronavirus pandemic.
Muniz was charged with grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison. She also was charged with attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, punishable with up to five years in prison.