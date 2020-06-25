A case has been filed against an Idaho Falls woman who reportedly hit a police officer with her car in January.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jessica Ann Morris, 43, hit the officer at the intersection of West Broadway Street and Saturn Avenue, where the officer was directing traffic on Jan. 16. The affidavit, states the officer was not seriously injured.
Part of West Broadway had been shut down that day due to a reported gas leak. The victim, an Idaho Falls Police Department officer, was directing traffic at the intersection away from the closed off sections.
Morris reportedly attempted to drive through several cones set up to block lanes, according to the affidavit, while the officer had been directing opposing traffic to turn in front of her Jeep.
The officer stopped the car and asked the driver what she was doing. Morris replied that the light was green. The officer directed her to turn left onto Saturn Avenue.
According to the affidavit, Morris responded to the officer's directions by saying, "(Expletive) you. I'm leaving. I'm going now."
Morris then reportedly accelerated. The officer reported she hit his thigh and right hip with her driver's side headlight. The affidavit states the officer turned on his body camera after he was hit.
The officer then performed a traffic stop with his weapon drawn and took Morris into custody. Morris told him she had been scared, claimed she had unspecified mental disabilities and that she was deaf.
Emergency Medical Services responded after Morris reportedly had a panic attack. The officer removed her handcuffs to help her calm down.
The officer cited Morris for failure to obey a traffic direction and released her. She was not arrested.
On June 4, a case was filed against Morris for assault or battery upon certain personnel.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 15 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.