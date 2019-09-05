An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Friday after she reportedly attacked a man with a blunt object.
According to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office report, Maria Irene Gonzalez, 49, attacked the victim after an argument. The victim told deputies she hit him in the head and chest with the object. He said Gonzalez left after he attempted to restrain her arms.
The responding deputy observed multiple bruises to the victim’s head and chest. The item used in the reported assault — a stone grinder — was recovered at his residence as evidence.
Gonzalez agreed to speak to deputies with her daughter acting as an interpreter. She denied striking or hitting the victim, but otherwise described a similar series of events. Gonzalez accused the victim of injuring himself.
Gonzalez was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail. Deputies attempted to interview her a second time, but she chose not to speak without an attorney present.
Gonzalez was charged with domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim. She was released to pretrial services.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.