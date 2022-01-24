An Idaho Falls woman has been charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult after she reportedly spent a dementia patient’s savings on herself.
Jacqueline Williams, 54, was in charge of managing the victim’s finances due to his mental illness. According to the probable cause affidavit, Williams came under investigation in January 2021 after the Idaho Commission of Aging found she had not been paying the victim’s rent for several months.
A commission employee told an Idaho Falls Police Department detective they contacted Williams in 2020 after learning the victim had missed a rent payment. Williams reportedly paid that rent, but then failed to cover the victim’s rent between August 2020 and July 2021.
The commission also found that stimulus checks issued to the victim in response to the COVID-19 pandemic had not been given to the victim.
The owners of the facility in which the victim lived provided police a recording of a phone conversation they had with Williams about the missing rent. According to the probable cause affidavit, Williams is heard in the recording saying, “All I can say is that I did spend the money.”
Williams reportedly told employees at the living facility that she did not want to go to jail and asked if they could work out a solution.
The victim’s bank indicated that much of the money was spent at the Fort Hall Casino, including multiple ATM withdrawals. Other expenditures included fast food restaurants, clothing stores and overdraft fees.
The lost rent was estimated to total $7,600. When questioned by police about her handling of the victim’s finances, Williams first claimed the victim owed her money for food and transportation costs occurred when he lived with her.
Williams then reportedly claimed she had paid the rent, but that the living facility repeatedly lost the checks. Around the time the Idaho Falls Police Department began investigating the expenditures, a separate organization was assigned to manage the victim’s finances.
Williams was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A summons was issued for her to appear in court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in Bonneville County Court.