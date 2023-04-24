Torrez, Alese Marie

Torrez

 Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Friday after a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw her stop a woman from leaving her car.

Alese Torrez, 30, also reportedly led police on a chase after the victim escaped, driving at up to 70 mph on 17th Street and crashing into two vehicles.


