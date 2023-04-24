An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Friday after a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw her stop a woman from leaving her car.
Alese Torrez, 30, also reportedly led police on a chase after the victim escaped, driving at up to 70 mph on 17th Street and crashing into two vehicles.
A sheriff’s deputy was responding to a report of a disturbance near the intersection of 17th Street and Curlew Drive at around 7:54 p.m.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the caller reported Torrez was seen hitting the victim multiple times.
The deputy located Torres in a white Cadillac at the intersection and saw the victim trying to exit the passenger front seat at the stoplight.
The deputy turned on his patrol car’s lights to signal he was stopping the car. Torrez reportedly grabbed the victim, preventing her from leaving the car and began accelerating, causing the victim’s legs to briefly drag against the pavement.
Torrez reportedly stopped shortly after, and the victim was able to escape.
The affidavit states Torrez again accelerated and ignored the officer. A pursuit ensued through construction on 17th Street.
Torrez tried to turn at the intersection of 17th Street and Holmes Avenue. While attempting the turn, she crashed into another car. She reportedly tried to continue north on Holmes, but crashed into a second car, ending the chase.
The affidavit states other drivers have reported Torrez hit their cars as well during the pursuit.
The victim of the kidnapping reportedly had red marks and bruising on her face and arms, which she said Torrez caused. She was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
A news release from the sheriff’s office states Torrez appeared to be intoxicated after the pursuit. She reportedly had opened containers of alcohol in the car, as well as a small amount of marijuana and a pipe.
Torrez was charged with second-degree kidnapping, punishable with up to 25 years in prison, and attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, punishable with up to five years in prison. She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
A no-contact order was issued between Torrez and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 5 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.