An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Thursday after she reportedly hit a man in the head with a glass cup, causing him to bleed profusely.
The victim told Idaho Falls Dispatch he was struggling to stay conscious after Leslie Billman, 52, attacked him.
When police arrived at the victim's residence, a relative answered the door. An officer saw Billman, who told the relative to shut the door and yelled to the officers they did not have permission to enter the property.
Police cited concern for the victim's safety to enter the house. Billman reportedly tried to exit the residence through a back door with a bag of supplies, but was stopped by the officers.
Billman reportedly admitted to officers that she had thrown something at the victim, but refused to speak to police further.
Police located the victim, who reportedly had a wound the size of a dime on his head. He was bleeding from the injury, and a trail of blood was found going from the living room to the bathroom.
The victim said he had been arguing with Billman when he told her to pack up her belongings and leave the residence. He said Billman then grabbed a glass and hit him in the head.
The victim reportedly refused to see Emergency Medical Services for treatment or go to the hospital despite his injury. He told police he would call a friend to stay with him while he recovered.
Billman was charged with felony battery inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. She was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
A no-contact order was issued between Billman and the victim. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday in the Bonneville County Courthouse.
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.