An Idaho Falls woman who shoved an officer who was arresting her son was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation Friday.
Betty Martin, 62, was arrested in January after she hit a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy who was assisting in the arrest of Michael Wayne Hill Jr.
Hill had been threatening to blow up his house with his daughter inside. During the arrest, he kicked the deputy, causing the deputy to fall and break his ankle. Martin exited the house and attempted to intervene, shoving the deputy and dumping her coffee on him. Martin and Hill both had no-contact orders against each other.
Martin was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel and a no-contact order violation. The assault charge was reduced to a misdemeanor enhancement as part of a plea agreement. She also was required to pay $457.50 in fees.
Hill also was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 1.