An Idaho Falls woman who reportedly tortured a child by choking him and holding him underwater was sentenced to prison Monday.
Lashauna Eskeets, 28, was ordered by District Judge Joel Tingey to serve a minimum of eight years in prison for each count of felony injury to a child, with an indeterminate period of two years. She was also sentenced to eight years in prison for aggravated battery with an indeterminate period of seven years. The sentences will be served concurrently.
According to court records, Eskeets abused her 5-year-old stepson until he was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital. The child weighed only 35 pounds. Eskeets originally claimed his condition was caused by a fall.
Doctors found swelling around the victim's eyes when examining him. He had a hematoma, a collection of blood outside of a blood vessel. Doctors found evidence he had suffered multiple broken ribs. His humerus, the upper-arm bone between the elbow and shoulder, had been broken and not set. Bruises were found on his neck and body, and abrasions were seen around his ankles.
The victim was reluctant to speak to Idaho Falls Police Department officers. He said Eskeets had been angry at him for eating cake. The victim's father, who was regularly away from home, encouraged the victim to speak, saying Eskeets would not be able to punish him.
The victim told police Eskeets would "spank" him by hitting him in the head. He said Eskeets would punish him by tying him up and holding him underwater in the sink.
Police told the father what the son revealed. He said he had been unaware of the abuse and cried when an officer told him what had been happening.
In an interview with police, Eskeets said she struggled to love the victim. She admitted to abusing him, telling police it became easier over time.
Eskeets said she began hitting the victim when he struggled to learn colors or shapes, and that his father removed the child from her care until she apologized.
When Eskeets was allowed to be alone with him again, the abuse continued. She choked him by covering his mouth, stopping when he made noise to avoid being discovered. When the family moved to Idaho Falls in 2019, no one was around to step in, and she began strangling and kicking the victim, then forcing him underwater in the sink.
Eskeets said the victim passed out from these incidents more than once. She said he tried to stop her by telling her he loved her in the hopes of stopping the abuse. She estimated she tried drowning him 30 times and strangled him between 50 and 70 times.
"It was very clear that Lashauna actually hates (the victim,)" the detective wrote in the affidavit.