Fentanyl-Idaho
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little announces $1 million to fight illegal fentanyl use at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, as State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills looks on, Thursday, July 21, 2022.

 AP Photo/Keith Ridler

BOISE — Idaho will spend $1 million to fight illegal fentanyl use and resulting overdose deaths, Gov. Brad Little said Thursday.

The Republican governor said he’ll likely recommend additional money in his budget that will be considered by lawmakers early next year. But he said urgent action is needed now for the fentanyl problem that law enforcement officials say can spur property crimes as well as crimes against individuals.

