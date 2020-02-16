BOISE — The Idaho House unanimously passed a joint memorial Friday calling on President Donald Trump and Idaho's congressional delegation to step up efforts to combat the importation of fentanyl and other powerful opioids into the United States.
Reps. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, said fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is often mixed with heroin, is driving much of the increase in overdose deaths in recent years. China, Troy said, is the world’s biggest manufacturer of synthetic opioids.
“This is serious, and we need to (stop) what’s coming from the Mexican border and China and we need to get serious about fentanyl,” Kingsley said.
The joint memorial, Kingsley said, would let Idaho's congressional delegation know the state is serious about tackling the problem.