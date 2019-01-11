An Idaho inmate died of natural causes Saturday night at a hospital near a Texas detention facility leased by the Idaho Department of Correction.
A doctor declared Kim Sargent Taylor, 56, dead at 3:01 a.m. Saturday, according to Jeff Ray, spokesman for the Idaho Department of Correction. Taylor had been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in 1991 in Bannock County for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child younger than 16 years old; he was also sentenced to 15 years for first-degree burglary. He had been eligible for parole since Jan. 23, 2011, Ray confirmed.
Taylor was one of 700 prisoners the Idaho Department of Correction sent out of state to Eagle Pass Correctional Facility, a privately run detention center managed by the GEO Group about 150 miles southwest of San Antonio, in fall 2018. The decision to move prisoners out of state came in the face of a severe lack of space in prisons within Idaho.
At about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, Taylor’s cellmates told a staff member at the facility Taylor was not feeling well. A nurse arrived at the cell, according to Ray, and Taylor was later taken to the facility’s medical unit in a wheelchair. There, medical staff members decided he needed to be taken to the hospital.
Before the ambulance arrived, however, Taylor became unresponsive. Staff members initiated CPR and the ambulance arrived at 1:30 a.m., but Taylor was later pronounced dead.
The Maverick County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction over the border town of almost 29,000, was also notified, according to Ray. Deputies initial investigation found no indication of foul play, he confirmed.