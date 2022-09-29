The Idaho Department of Correction announced the availability of funding for mental health programs that will focus on responding to traumatic situations.
The trauma intervention program reportedly will help both staff and inmates who have suffered from traumatic events.
The program was recommended by the Idaho Behavioral Health Council, with Gov.Brad Little and the Legislature approving a $50 million budget for behavioral health resources with $500,000 allocated to the trauma intervention program.
Department of Correction officials said they arefirst working on recruiting therapists and clinicians to address the mental health of staff, with plans to form a program focused on inmates still to come.
A website set up to provide information on the team states prison staff suffers increased stress and burnout from their work, and are at an above-average risk to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal thoughts than the general population.
“We count on these dedicated professionals to keep the people of Idaho safe,” IDOC Director Josh Tewalt said in the news release. “We want to do more to help them stay healthy in the course of performing their difficult and sometimes dangerous jobs."
Mental health professionals can apply for funding to provide services to prison staff through an application on the department's website. Department of Correctionofficials said they are looking for applicants with experience in support services, such as mental health, first aid training or meditation, and trauma response.
"Though not required, preference will be given to individuals who have trauma-related certificates of specialization," an information sheet for potential applicants said. "Clinicians with experience with both somatic and cognitive techniques are desired."
Mental health professionals also will be required to submit a proposal of what kind of program they would provide to help prison staffers, with suggested programs ranging from cognitive processing therapy to trauma-informed yoga.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.