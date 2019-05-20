Sandra Janet Chavez Rios - Jerome,ID
05/20/2019 04:36 pm MST
This is an activation of the AMBER Alert System.
We have just received this important information regarding an abducted child in Jerome, ID Jerome County.
The FBI is looking for a child who was last seen at 2816 S. Lincoln Jerome,ID 83338 and is believed to be in danger.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact 208/324-4328 or 911 immediately.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VICTIM: Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez
Age: 17
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5' 3"
Weight: 122 pounds
Identifying Features:
Clothing: Wendy's uniform
SUSPECT: Miguel R. Rodriguez-Perez
Age: 18
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 180 pounds
Identifying Features: Tattoo on left and right arms.
Clothing: Unknown
VEHICLE: Black 2015 Audi A4 4D
Color: Black
Year: 2015
Make: Audi
Model: A4
Style: 4D
License#: 2J83179
State: Idaho
Description:
Direction of Travel: May be driving towards Las Vegas, NV.
INCIDENT: Jerome, ID
Date: 05/19/2019
Time: 6:00 p.m. MST
Missing From: Jerome,ID
Summary: It is currently believed that Sandra Rios-Chavez (17 years of age) may have been forcibly kidnapped by Miguel Rodriguez-Perez in Jerome County, Idaho on Sunday 05/19/2019 at approximately 06:00PM at the Wendy's restaurant parking lot located at 2816 South Lincoln Ave in Jerome, Idaho. Rios-Chavez may be wearing her issued Wendy's restaurant uniform. Rodriquez-Perez is known to drive a 2015 black Audi A4 with an Idaho license plate of 2J83179. He may be driving towards Las Vegas.