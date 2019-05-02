On May 1, 2019, at approximately 9:02 PM, an ISP Trooper was almost hit head-on by a van traveling on U.S.20, west of Idaho Falls. When the Trooper caught up to the van, he noticed the driver was failing to maintain his lane of travel and speeds were between 100 mph - 125 mph.
The van was reported stolen and at one point, the driver turned off his head lights to evade capture. Another ISP Trooper was able to successfully deploy his hollow-spikes and flatten two tires on the van. The driver drove behind the house of a private residence and fled on foot. He broke into the back door of a sun-room attached to the house and tried to hide. A couple minutes later, he was located and he failed to surrender.
A Bonneville County Deputy deployed his Taser and as the suspect continued to resist, he was taken into custody. He was then transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The suspect initially lied about his identity and was later identified as Craig K. Stern, 28 YOA, from Watford City, North Dakota. Stern was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for the following charges:
1. Felony Eluding
2. D.U.I.
3. Providing False Information to Law Enforcement
4. Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
5. Unlawful Entry