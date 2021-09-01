Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
A California man was arrested Friday after Idaho State Police reportedly found 20 pounds of methamphetamine in his car.
According to court records, the state police trooper stopped Pedro Reyes Carreno, 37, on Interstate 15. Carreno was with a woman, and the trooper wrote that they could smell marijuana from the car.
During the stop, Carreno admitted his driver's license was suspended and that there was a warrant for his arrest from California. The trooper also learned there was a warrant for the passenger's arrest.
Troopers searched the car and initially found several small baggies of meth. A ledger was found listing apparent drug sales for a total $1,000. A phone owned by Carreno also reportedly received text messages that included names and numbers.
The vehicle was searched more thoroughly after being towed to Idaho Falls. Troopers found a cooler in the car. The cooler reportedly had several side panels that had been glued inside. Troopers removed the panels and found several plastic baggies of meth hidden behind them.
Carreno reportedly admitted he was trafficking the meth and that he had about 20 pounds. He told troopers he was making a run from California to Bozeman, Montana. He said he was trafficking the drugs for an unspecified cartel group in order to pay off a debt, adding that he was afraid the group would harm him and the passenger if they did not make the drug run.
The arrest appears to be the second-largest meth bust in eastern Idaho in more than a decade, according to Post Register archives. In March 2013, Idaho State Police discovered 52 pounds of methamphetamine and 27 pounds of cocaine in a U-Haul truck that was traveling on U.S. Highway 20. A year later, in March 2014, Idaho Falls Police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies executed at pair of search warrants in Bonneville County that yielded 2.5 pounds of marijuana and 17 pounds of methamphetamine. In December 2019, an Idaho State Police trooper stopped a vehicle in Bonneville County and discovered 18 pounds of meth hidden in the undercarriage of a truck.
Carreno was charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, punishable with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in Bonneville County Court.