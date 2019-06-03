On Monday, June 3, 2019, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle crash, northbound I15 near exit 118, in Idaho Falls.
Nicholas Phillips, 20, of Boise, ID, was driving northbound in a 2017 box truck, in the right lane.
Jose Suarez, 19, of Orland, CA, was driving northbound in a 2015 Ford F550. Suarez attempted to exit the interstate from the left lane and struck the front of Phillips' vehicle.
Both vehicles went through the guardrail on the right side of the roadway and down the embankment. Suarez's vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top.
All subjects were wearing their seat belts. The exit ramp was blocked for approximately three hours.
Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls EMS assisted at the scene.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.