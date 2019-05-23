Idaho State Police and the Cassia County Sheriff's Office are currently seeking an armed and dangerous homicide suspect.
On May 22, homicide suspect Jonathan Llana shot and killed a person in Utah, on I-84 in Northern Utah (Rattlesnake Pass).
The suspect fled north to Idaho and was stopped by Cassia County Deputies and the Idaho State Police.
The suspect fled from law enforcement in his vehicle, and crashed into a field near I-86, in Cassia County, vicinity Raft River / Yale Road intersection with I-86.
The suspect fled on foot and is still at large - he is considered armed and dangerous.
Jonathan Llana is age 45 and is described as 5'10", 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you see a person matching this description, notify law enforcement immediately.
Idaho State Police (208) 846-7550 or cell *477