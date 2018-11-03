An Idaho Falls man was shot and killed in Idaho Falls on Friday night by an Idaho State Police trooper after he first fled from and then fought with a trooper who was trying to arrest him.
An Idaho State Police news release said that at approximately 11:42 p.m., Idaho State Police initiated a traffic stop in the area of Northgate Mile and Lomax Street. During the traffic stop, the male driver, identified as {span}Jesse J. Quinton, 35,{/span} fled on foot and was pursued by an Idaho State Police trooper, the release said.
The pursuit ended with a physical altercation during which a trooper fired a single shot from his duty weapon, the release said. Responding law enforcement officers arrived on the scene quickly and rendered first aid, and Quinton was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office as the lead investigative agency.
The incident was third fatal officer involved shooting in eastern Idaho and the second in Idaho Falls this year.
On Jan. 23, an Idaho Falls Police officer shot and killed 54-year-old Shane McVey after McVey attacked officers with pepper spray. The Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office in March found officer’s actions to be justified. On May 11, Blackfoot Police officers shot and killed 24-year-old Jacob T. Eldridge who was holding a woman against her will with a knife. Eldridge did not comply with officers’ commands and was shot after stabbing the woman.
The Idaho Statesman reports there have been 12 officer-involved fatal shootings in Idaho this year, a record since 2000 according to statistics gathered by the Statesman.