On October 14, 2018, Idaho State Police made a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 20 near Idaho Falls. During the course of the traffic stop, 117 pounds of packaged marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine was discovered. The driver, Javier Luna-Gutierrez, 25, of Visalia, CA was arrested for trafficking marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. The passenger, Aida Rodriguez-Hernandez, 19, of Visalia, CA was arrested for trafficking marijuana. Both were booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has filed an Immigration Detainer on both subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Load comments