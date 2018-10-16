On October 14, 2018, Idaho State Police made a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 20 near Idaho Falls. During the course of the traffic stop, 117 pounds of packaged marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine was discovered. The driver, Javier Luna-Gutierrez, 25, of Visalia, CA was arrested for trafficking marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. The passenger, Aida Rodriguez-Hernandez, 19, of Visalia, CA was arrested for trafficking marijuana. Both were booked into the Bonneville County Jail.
Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has filed an Immigration Detainer on both subjects.