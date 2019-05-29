On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at approximately 7:09 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash northbound I15 at milepost 114, in Idaho Falls.
Leatha Neilson, 71, of Shelley, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of travel in a 2015 Honda Civic. Christopher Berry, 27, of Teton, was driving northbound in a 2016 Jeep Patriot. Berry swerved to avoid a collision, but the Honda struck the driver's side of the Jeep.
The Honda came to rest on the roadway. The Jeep went off the right shoulder and rolled several times, coming to rest on its top. All occupants were wearing seatbelts and child restraints.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.