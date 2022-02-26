The Idaho Supreme Court listened to arguments Friday in a case involving a child marriage that reportedly was used to circumvent a court's authority on custody.
The case involves Boise resident Erin Sue Carver, who divorced her ex-husband William Hornish in 2012. Hornish has since moved to Florida, and Carver was demanding sole custody rights over their 16-year-old daughter due to the vast distance between Idaho and Florida.
While the case to determine child custody was proceeding, however, Carver and her attorney learned Hornish had arranged for and given permission for his daughter to marry, which would end the issue of custody.
Carver and her attorney had filed a motion Oct. 28 to remove her ex-husband's right to approve a marriage. However, Ada County Magistrate Judge Michael Dean did not see that the motion had been filed until Nov. 5. The marriage took place in Idaho on Nov. 1. The girl's spouse was reportedly 18 years old.
The issue before the court Friday was whether Dean could enter a ruling retroactively that would state Hornish could not approve a marriage after Carver filed her motion.
During argument Carver's attorney Shaun Breen said Dean had stated that if he had seen the order before the marriage he would have taken action to restrict Hornish from approving the marriage.
Breen argued the court should allow Dean to enter the order so it would retroactively apply before the marriage, effectively nullifying the marriage. He quoted a woman who alerted Carver of the planned marriage, describing it as a "crazy, unethical, immoral plan to cheat the system."
Breen said that while the daughter had wanted to go with her father, putting her in a marriage as a juvenile was unacceptable and dangerous. He asked the court to do what they thought was best for the child.
Geoffrey Goss, Hornish's attorney, made no effort to argue the marriage was legitimate, telling the court justices he was not aware of any evidence that the marriage existed for reasons other than circumventing the court's jurisdiction over the custody case.
Goss said that his client acted within the law and said the court should not decide an action that was legal at the time should be declared illegal after the fact.
Justice Colleen Zahn went back and forth with Goss over whether the action should be considered a clerical error, which can be retroactively fixed.
Zahn said the issue seemed to be a clerical error, since the reason Carver's motion wasn't accepted was that the judge did not become aware of it before the marriage. Goss repeatedly said he believed the judge did not make a clerical error, but did not elaborate on his reasoning when Zahn pressed him.
A date was not given for when the Supreme Court would issue a verdict in the case.
In 2018, the Post Register reported Idaho had the highest rate of child marriage per capita of any state in the United States.
In 2019, the Idaho House of Representatives voted down a bill that would have limited child marriage. In 2020, a similar bill was signed into law, forbidding marriage for children under 16, and only allowing marriage for 16 and 17-year-olds with consent of a judge and parents, and only if the partner is less than three years older.