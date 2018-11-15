BOISE — Free of criminal sanctions, an Idaho woman is back in court suing state and county agencies after she says an apparent clerical error put her on probation and in jail even after a judge ordered her sentence completed — and the Idaho Supreme Court has agreed to weigh in.
The case, filed originally in the 4th District Court by Natalie Shubert in 2016, names the Idaho Department of Correction and Ada County as defendants — and specifically Michael Lojek, a former Ada County public defender who represented Shubert in two criminal cases in 2008. In both cases, Shubert got probation for grand theft and writing checks with insufficient funds.
Her probation should have ended in February 2015 at the latest, according to the complaint, but because of an apparent clerical error, no one in the criminal justice system seemed to know that. As a result, Shubert faced jail time for probation violations she said occurred after her probation period was over.
Shubert told Lojek, her public defender at the time, about the problem, she claims in the complaint, but he didn’t solve it. Ultimately, the mistake wasn’t caught until Shubert was assigned another public defender in 2016.
Shubert is asking for $10,000 in damages as a result.
The Idaho Press reached representatives with Ada County and with Lojek’s office — he is now a magistrate judge in Ada County — but was unable to obtain comment from county commissioners or Lojek.
The case raises the legal question — apparently unanswered in Idaho — of whether a public defender can face civil liability in Idaho. The Idaho Supreme Court on Oct. 25 agreed to hear the case. An appeal in the case was filed with the Supreme Court on Nov. 9, according to online court records.
‘A clerical mistake’
According to the complaint, Shubert’s criminal court woes should have ended on April 4, 2014. On that day, Shubert appeared in court before 4th District Court Judge Patrick Owen, who commuted the rest of the sentence.
The judge’s order, however, appears to have been incorrectly documented — something Shubert didn’t find out until much later. Because she believed her probation was done, according to the complaint, she moved to Texas.
Not long after that, while in Texas, Shubert got a call from Christina Martindale, her former probation officer. Martindale told Shubert she’d violated her parole by leaving Idaho. When Shubert told the officer a judge had closed her case, Martindale “responded with indifference, stating simply that was not what her paperwork said,” according to the complaint.
Shubert returned to Idaho and got in touch with Lojek, her public defender at the time. She explained the situation to him, according to the complaint, and he replied “that this was a clerical mistake and that he would take care of it.”
That summer of 2014, prosecutors in Canyon County filed charges against Shubert and another woman in a new case. The charges — dismissed months later — claimed Shubert aided and abetted an aggravated assault. She was arrested on that new warrant in July, and that arrest violated her mistaken probation, as well.
When Shubert appeared in court on the new Canyon County case, the judge — believing she’d violated her probation — set her bond at $1 million, ensuring she spent the next six months in the Canyon County jail.
“Apparently nobody realized and nothing was said at the hearing about the fact that Shubert should not have been on probation in the first place,” 4th District Court Judge Samuel Hoagland wrote in an August memorandum related to the case. “Following the July 20, 2014, hearing, numerous hearings were held and reset, waiting for the Canyon County case to get resolved. Neither Lojek, nor the Ada County Prosecutor, nor Judge Owen nor anyone else dealing with Shubert’s case in the latter half of 2014 caught the fact that she should not be on probation.”
Shubert remained in jail until Dec. 10, 2014, on the probation violation charges. On Dec. 24, 2014, charges in her new Canyon County case were dropped.
‘I figured it out when I first picked the case up’
So Shubert remained, on paper at least, on probation. In March 2016, she was again arrested “for various probation violations,” according to the judge’s memorandum. She was again assigned an Ada County public defender, but it wasn’t Lojek this time — it was Jonathan Loschi.
“Loschi quickly discovered Shubert should not have been on probation,” the judge wrote in the memorandum.
It wasn’t a complicated process either, Loschi would later say in interviews related to the civil case. Asked when he knew Shubert should not have been on probation, the attorney replied, “Well, I mean, I figured it out when I first picked the case up,” according to the memorandum.
“You sit down and kind of do the math,” Loschi said, referring to Shubert’s probation dates.
On March 23, 2016 — almost two years to the day after being told in court her criminal cases were officially done — Shubert found herself back in front of Owen, the Ada County judge.
The complaint states, “Owen apologized on the record to (Shubert), advising her that a mistake had been made and that the order releasing her from probation ... had only been entered in one of the two criminal cases ... not both (as) he had intended.”
The next day, March 24, 2016, he entered an order dismissing Shubert’s erroneous probation violation and also an order correcting the sentence.
In the August memorandum, Judge Hoaglund wrote “there were a number of people who should have caught the mistake.”