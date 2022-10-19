Child Marriage Custody Battle

Erin Carver stands outside her attorney’s office in Boise Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

 AP Photo/Rebecca Boone, File

BOISE (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho’s child marriage law — which allows 16- and 17-year-olds to marry if one parent agrees to the union — is unconstitutional. Instead, the justices said that once a child is emancipated by marriage, the family court loses jurisdiction over custody matters.

