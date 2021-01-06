Jan. 6, 2021 — The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a man who has walked away from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center.
Jeremiah Roland Johnson, IDOC #86251, was last seen on the reentry center’s security cameras at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday. He was wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
Johnson, 33, is white with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a fair complexion.
Johnson’s record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Oneida County and eluding a peace officer in Kootenai County.
Johnson was scheduled to be eligible for parole on May 3, 2022. His sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on May 2, 2025.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should call 911.