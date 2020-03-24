The Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter are making adjustments for their officers as the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing the country to a halt.
Police officers and animal control officers will still respond to calls, but have been given masks and gloves to protect themselves and others from the virus. A city news release states the gloves and masks are precautionary, and encourages residents not to be alarmed if police respond with a mask equipped.
“It is our intent that these changes will have minimal impact on the service our community members receive while having a significant impact on the possible spread of COVID-19,” IFPD Chief Bryce Johnson said in the release. “Bottom line, if you need a police officer, you will still get a police officer. We are still here, and we will be there for you when you need us. We will also utilize available tools to appropriately protect your health and the health of our officers.”
The police department's offices in the Law Enforcement Building, including the front desk, have been closed to the public, and ride-alongs are canceled.
The dispatch center is encouraging residents of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County to report minor and nonviolent crimes using its website, available at tinyurl.com/pr-report.
Examples of minor crimes include vandalism, lost property and minor traffic accidents.
The department is asking anyone who needs access to incident and accident reports to request them via email rather than in person. The records office can be emailed at PoliceRecords@idahofallsidaho.gov.
The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is halting several services, including microchipping, tours and casual visits and owner surrenders. Stray cats can only be brought to the shelter if they are injured.
Other services, including adoptions, owner-present euthanasia and pet licensing will continue. Owner surrenders may take place if the situation is an emergency. Stray dogs can be brought to the shelter.
"(W)e take the health and safety of our community very seriously," the news release stated. "We believe these measures will help us to best protect our officers and civilian staff, while allowing us to continue to serve the citizens of Idaho Falls."