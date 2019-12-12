On December 10, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Benton Street to investigate a report of a disturbance in progress.
From the 911 call Idaho Falls Emergency Communications Officers believed that a knife may be involved.
Idaho Falls Police Officers arrived and located a male in the doorway of the residence, later identified as Richard Simmons. Officers verbally identified themselves as police officers and, because of the possibility of weapons being involved, attempted to detain Simmons for their safety and the safety of the individuals at the residence. Simmons resisted but after a struggle with police officers was successfully placed in handcuffs.
Inside the home officers spoke with a female resident who stated that Simmons came out of backroom and began spotlighting the female and children at the residence with a flashlight, and was throwing knives and stabbing at doors. The female stated that she was scared for her safety and the safety of the children.
While inside the residence officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and received permission from the woman to search the residence. Officers located several items of drug paraphernalia including items with small amounts of drug residue.
Richard Simmons, a 44-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Domestic Battery Enhancement (In the Presence of a Child), Resisting or Obstructing, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Simmons was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.