The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested two men who reportedly trafficked fentanyl.
Jacob Garner, 29, was arrested Tuesday after police arrived at his residence to arrest him on a petit theft warrant.
The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested two men who reportedly trafficked fentanyl.
Jacob Garner, 29, was arrested Tuesday after police arrived at his residence to arrest him on a petit theft warrant.
Several items of drug paraphernalia were visible in the house, according to a news release from the police department, some sitting next to children's toys.
Another resident, Garner's wife, called Garner, and an officer told him over the phone that if he did not come to the residence, his wife would be arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Garner arrived and claimed the paraphernalia was all his. He agreed to open two safes in the bedroom and allow police to search them if the officers promised to not arrest his wife.
The safes reportedly contained around 1,000 fentanyl pills, a handgun, $25,000 in cash, a scale, small plastic baggies and more drug paraphernalia.
The second arrest happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police were all jointly investigating Juan Villa, 32, from Nevada, who had been stopped for a traffic violation on I-15.
A K-9 officer indicated it detected drugs in Villa's car. Police searched the car and found 20,000 fentanyl pills. The "street value" of the pills was estimated to be around $200,000, according to a police department news release.
Garner was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, punishable with up to life in prison, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, punishable with up to five years in prison. Bond was set at $25,000.
Villa was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. His bond was set at $175,000.
Both defendants have preliminary hearings scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 22 in Bonneville County Courthouse.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.