Ask Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson about the officers involved in the death of George Floyd three months ago, and he will make one thing clear: those officers have made his job harder.
“You looked at what’s happened to our profession since what happened in Minneapolis?” Johnson said in an interview with the Post Register. “You think any of us have enjoyed that? You think if one of us could have gone and kicked (former Officer Derek Chauvin) out beforehand, we wouldn’t have jumped at that opportunity?”
The comments came during an interview on how the department conducts internal investigations.
Since Floyd died after Chauvin kneeled on the back of his neck for more than eight minutes, protests have occurred nationwide demanding accountability, reform, defunding and even abolishment of police departments.
Part of the discussion around these events has involved how departments investigate and discipline their own officers, and whether officers can be trusted to hold each other accountable.
As the Idaho Press reported, in a 2007 study, the most recent available, a random sampling of 1,989 police departments, conducted by the federal government, found only 9.4% of local law enforcement agencies had some sort of civilian oversight. In Idaho, just two departments — the Boise Police Department and the Fort Hall Police Department on the Fort Hall Reservation — have civilian oversight.
Idaho Falls has a review committee made up of both officers and two citizens that is convened to review officer-involved shootings and other major use of force incidents. The committee does not conduct general oversight over the police department.
Johnson said he prefers this model to a review committee without officers. During the Aug. 10 city council work session meeting, he told council members an oversight committee with only civilians creates a divide between the committee and officers, leading to mistrust.
Johnson has spent much of his career investigating fellow law enforcement officers accused of misconduct, even before becoming chief of the Idaho Falls Police Department. He expressed confidence that officers want those who misuse the authority of their badge held accountable.
The Idaho Falls Police Department categorizes complaints into serious and minor offenses.
Johnson told the Idaho Falls City Council that most complaints the department receives are true. He added however, that some are mistaken, false, made in retaliation against an officer, or made with the hope that an accusation will help a defendant with their criminal charges.
Complaints that are considered minor offenses can be as simple as an accusation that an officer behaved rudely or inappropriately on the job. Such complaints are reviewed and discussed with the officer, with the discussion typically focused on improving their behavior.
“Very often, what (people reporting an officer) say is, ‘I don’t want to get the officer in trouble, I just want the officer to understand my perception,” Johnson said.
If an officer commits a more serious offense, or repeatedly commits minor offenses despite warnings from their superior officers, they face a more formal investigation that typically begins with them being placed on paid administrative leave.
In these more serious investigations, officers can lose not only their job, but their POST Academy certification, ending their law enforcement careers. If an officer is terminated for a crime, law enforcement departments will inform POST Academy staff.
An investigation usually begins with an initial inquiry into whether an accusation could have feasibly occurred. Johnson used the example of an officer being accused of misconduct on a domestic violence call. If the inquiry found the officer was not working that day, or that dispatchers never received a call from that residence, the investigation can be dropped, and the officer would not be suspended.
If the allegation involves criminal conduct, an internal investigation will be opened, but will not proceed until a criminal investigation is completed.
According to Johnson, statements obtained during an internal investigation cannot be used in a criminal case. While defendants in criminal cases have the right to remain silent, police departments require officers to answer all internal investigation questions truthfully if they want to keep their jobs.
“We will ask another department to do the criminal investigation,” Johnson said. “As a matter of practice, normally we don’t ask the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to do that because we work so closely with them.”
Johnson said at an Idaho Falls City Council work session that there have been 16 officers who have been investigated since he became police chief in 2017. Eight were found to have done nothing wrong. Five were disciplined or required to receive new training.
The remaining three officers have left the Idaho Falls Police Department after investigations found they had committed serious offenses. Johnson clarified that while the offenses were fire-able, officers can also resign of their own accord.
Johnson would not discuss the specifics of any of those three cases in which officers left the department, citing Idaho State law that prevents government agencies from discussing personnel investigations. The law applies not only to law enforcement agencies but also to others working for the government, such as school teachers.
However, Johnson did say the three officers were investigated for behavior that occurred while off duty, not for their actions as officers.
A 2019 nationwide study by USA TODAY, its affiliated newsrooms across the country and the nonprofit Invisible Institute in Chicago found that “less than 10% of officers in most police forces get investigated for misconduct. Yet some officers are consistently under investigation. Nearly 2,500 have been investigated on 10 or more charges.”
In the past, the past, the department has only tracked and kept records of serious complaints. Johnson said the department will now track minor complaints as well.
Those offenses, whether fire-able or not, can follow officers throughout their careers. Johnson said if the department is hiring an officer from another law enforcement office, they will request their disciplinary record.
As scrutiny over how law enforcement offices handle discipline against officers increases, one of the targets of criticism has been unions that support officers.
In 2017 the Washington Post reported that of 1,881 police officers fired at the largest police departments nationwide since 2006, 451 — nearly 25 percent — regained their jobs after appealing the firing. Among them were an officer accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in their patrol car and an officer who told a handcuffed man he would release the man if the suspect won a fight with the officer.
“In many cases, the underlying misconduct was undisputed, but arbitrators often concluded that the firings were unjustified because departments had been too harsh, missed deadlines, lacked sufficient evidence or failed to interview witnesses,” The Washington Post reported.
The Idaho Falls Police Department does not have a union. The city refused officers’ request to form one in 2017. However, the Fraternal Order of Police, a nationwide organization with an Idaho Falls chapter that represents officers, will help officers obtain legal representation when facing internal investigations or criminal charges. The attorneys may be present to make sure the officer’s rights are not violated but do not typically participate in the proceedings.
Johnson said the city of Idaho Falls does not use arbitration to settle grievances. Officers who believe they have been unfairly disciplined or fired can challenge the decision in court, or appeal to the Mayor’s Office. If they feel the mayor did not fairly review their case, they can request for an independent reviewer, often a retired judge.
After an investigation is completed, the captain overseeing the accused officer reviews the investigation and makes a recommendation for what the appropriate discipline is.
The final decision is made by Johnson.
“We want to get rid of them,” Johnson said of bad actors. “We’re highly motivated to get rid of them. They hurt us. One bad police officer hurts 300,000 plus officers across the United States.”