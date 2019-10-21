Idaho Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday at the Common Cents on the 1000 block of South Boulevard.
Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a call reporting the robbery at about 11 p.m.
According to video surveillance and witness reports, a masked man entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cashier, a police department news release said. The suspect then left the store with a small amount of cash and headed north toward 10th Street.
The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans, with a black mask over his face and safety glasses. He also was carrying a black drawstring backpack, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200 or they can give information anonymously to the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983 or going online at ifcrime.org.