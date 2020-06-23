An Idaho Falls Police Department officer saved a man's life Friday after he administered Narcan in response to an apparent overdose.
According to a police department news release, the unnamed officer found the man sitting in a car that was still set in drive.
The man did not respond when the officer knocked on the window. The news release states the man was immobile and the officer feared he was either dying or dead.
Because the doors were locked, the officer broke the rear driver's side window. The man in the car had no pulse but was still warm. The news release said the officer was still unable to open the doors and that he broke the passenger side window to reach the man.
The officer retrieved a dose of Narcan from his patrol vehicle and used it on the man, who became responsive and began breathing. Emergency Medical Services responded to provide treatment and transported the man to a hospital. A small amount of heroin was found in the car.
Police officers have carried Narcan nasal spray in their patrol cars since 2018 to be used in the event of an overdose. The spray counteracts the effects of opioids, potentially saving the life of someone who has overdosed.