Idaho Falls Police generic squad car (copy)
JOHN ROARK | Post Register

The Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation announced Monday that it had secured a $110,000 grant for the Idaho Falls Police Department. 

The grant from the Cross Charitable Foundation will be spread across several police department programs. 


