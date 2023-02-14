The Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation announced Monday that it had secured a $110,000 grant for the Idaho Falls Police Department.
The grant from the Cross Charitable Foundation will be spread across several police department programs.
The bulk of the money, $54,000, will be spent on a new program at the Idaho Falls Police Department to train officers in Brazilian jiujitsu.
"According to research, police officers who receive enhanced training in a discipline like jiujitsu are less likely to injure themselves or subjects when using physical force is necessary in the course of their duties," a city news release said. "Research also shows that this advanced training may lead to lower use of force rates overall, including both the frequency of use of force incidents and the level of force utilized."
The release said Idaho Falls police officers receive 120 hours of restraint technique training in their first year, and must receive eight hours of additional training to maintain their Peace Officer Standards and Training certification.
The grant would provide funds to allow officers to attend jiujitsu training, the release said. The program has been used to provide 54 hours of training for 10 officers, and the grant will allow the program to expand to include more officers.
The remaining funds include $30,000 for the department's K-9 program, which was previously expanded with another grant from the Cross Foundation, $18,800 to make make several patrol cars compatible with K-9 officers, and $7,200 for mental health programs for officers and dispatchers.
“We are incredibly thankful to the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation for securing this grant on our behalf and to them and the Cross Foundation for seeing the value in these programs,” Chief Bryce Johnson said in the news release.
